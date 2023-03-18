India To Tour Ireland For Three-match T20I Series In August 2023

The Indian cricket team will travel to Ireland in August to play 3-match T20 series against the hosts. This would be the second consecutive year that India would be touring Ireland. In 2022, the teams met for a 2-match T20 affair, where Team India completed a clean sweep.

Following the announcement Cricket Ireland stated that India coming to Ireland "represents a vote of confidence in the talent and competitiveness of the current Irish side."

Ahead of the series against India, Ireland will host Bangladesh for a 3-match series, which could prove to be crucial for Ireland's contention to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Irish side would have to beat Bangladesh 3-0 to secure automatic qualification. However, a failure in achieving the mission would mean they would take extra baggage on the tour of Zimbabwe.

Here's the statement by Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, regarding the upcoming fixtures of Ireland. "We can today confirm India visiting Ireland for a second consecutive year and confirm the World Cup Super League series against Bangladesh will proceed in early May."

This is on top of the already announced Test match at Lord’s in June and the three-match ODI series in September against England.

He further added, "Given the rather different shape to this summer, fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early for home matches given the anticipated interest and demand it will generate. Even if the series against India is half as dramatic as last year’s, it will be more than worth the price of admission."

Opportunity for youngsters

With the series planned, non-stop cricketing action is heading the fans' way. For India, the series against Ireland could mean an occasion to test the youngsters before the start of the World Cup. Moreover, for many, the tour could turn out to be an opportunity to get a late entry into the WC squad.

The series will certainly present a chance for young talent to make their mark in the international circuit. However, since it is the T20 series, what impact it will lay on the 50-side would be anybody's guess. When it comes to the head-to-head record between India and Ireland, the teams have faced each other 5 times in the T20 format, and on all occasions, India have defeated Ireland.