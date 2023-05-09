Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs IRE 1st ODI In India, UK And US

Quick links:
Image: @cricket_ireland/Instagram
Bangladesh and Ireland are all set to clash in a three-match ODI series, which begins with the 1st ODI on May 9. The 50-over assignment will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford over a period of five years. This comes over a month after Ireland toured Bangladesh for a three-match ODI, three-match T20I, and a one-off Test match.
Bangladesh swept the ODI series 2-0 at their home in March, which included a game that had no result. Ireland then suffered a 1-2 loss in the T20I series, which started with two straight wins for the home side. The third T20I match was the only game that the Irish team won during their tour of Bangladesh. The BAN vs IRE one-off Test match also ended in favour of Bangladesh, as they clinched victory by seven wickets on the fourth day.
Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming details of the Bangladesh vs Ireland, 1st ODI match on FanCode.
The BAN vs IRE, three-match ODI series is not be telecasted live in India.
Cricket fans in the US can watch the Bangladesh vs Ireland, three-match ODI series on Willow TV. The 1st ODI is scheduled to begin at 10:45 AM BST in the UK.
Cricket fans in the UK can also enjoy the Bangladesh vs Ireland, three-match ODI series on Viaplay Sports UK. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:45 AM EST.
Ireland Predicted Playing XI: PR Stirling, A Balbirnie(C), H Tector, Gareth Delany, GH Dockrell, Curtis Campher, L Tucker(wk), S Doheny, AR McBrine, J Little, MR Adair
Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal(C), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Liton Das, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam