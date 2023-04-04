Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN Vs IRE 1st Test In India, UK And US

Bnagladesh vs Ireland: Bangladesh will host Ireland in a one-off Test set to start from Today. The venue for the match is Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. In the past, both teams have met 13 times across ODIs and T20s but in Tests, this will be the first encounter between the two.

Bangladesh side will be led by Shakib Al Hasan, whereas Ireland will be captained by Andrew Balbirnie. Playing on their home turf, the Bangla Tigers will be the favorites to win the match however Ireland are a team that is rising in stature and cannot be counted out. Thus, with likely 5-day action on the way, let's find out who gets on top.

When and Where will the Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland take place?

The one-off Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland will take place at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Ireland Test match in India on TV?

Cricket fans in India cannot watch the only Test between Bangladesh and Ireland as it will not be televised on any channel.

How watch one-off Test Bangladesh vs Ireland live stream in India?

Cricket fans in India can stream the only Test between Bangladesh and Ireland match on the Fancode app. The match will start at 09:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

How to watch and stream BAN vs IRE 1st Test live in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch the live stream of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland match on Clubber TV app. The match will start at 05:00 AM BST on Tuesday.

How to watch and stream Bangladesh vs Ireland Test match in the US?

Bangladesh vs Ireland only Test match will be broadcast live on Willow TV. The match will start at 12:AM EST in the US on Tuesday.

BAN vs IRE Test Predicted playing XI

Bangladesh playing XI

Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, and Taijul Islam.

Ireland playing XI

James McCollum, Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, and Benjamin White.