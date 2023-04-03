IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders In Trouble, Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders have been dented with a severe blow as Shakib Al Hasan has reportedly decided to opt out of the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh's leading daily 'Prothom Alo' reports. The Bangladeshi all-rounder was brought into the squad as KKR splurged 1.5 crores in the 2021 auction. He will be the second player after Shreyas Iyer to pull out from the 16th edition of IPL.

KKR suffer a major blow ahead of the RCB clash

Shakib has missed the initial part of the tournament due to Bangladesh's home series against Ireland and he would have missed the latter part of the IPL as Bangladesh are scheduled to travel to the UK to play Ireland in a three-match ODI series starting from the 9th May. As per the reports, KKR contacted the cricketer regarding his availability and had requested the player to pull out from the squad. An official confirmation is pending but the player is not expected to play a further part in the tournament. As per the IPL constitution, a franchise is bound to honour the contractual commitment with a certain player.

KKR IPL 2023 squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.