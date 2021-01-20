Bangladesh Vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Stream, Pitch Report And Dhaka Weather Forecast

Bangladesh are set to face West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, January 20. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Here are the Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details, where to catch Bangladesh vs West Indies live scores, Bangladesh vs West Indies squads, and the pitch and weather report.

Bangabandhu Bangladesh vs West Indies Cricket Series 2021



Matchday 🙌



🆚 West Indies

🏆 3-Match ODI Series

🏏 First ODI

🏟 Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS).

🕑 11:30 AM (Bangladesh Time)#BANvWI #RiseOfTheTigers pic.twitter.com/1J9jA3J7Bm — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 19, 2021

Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming: Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI preview

The upcoming contest between Bangladesh and West Indies marks the first ODI encounter for the home team Bangladesh since March 2020. However, in spite of their absence from international cricket, the players did get an opportunity to sharpen their skills in their domestic competitions. West Indies are coming into the series with a young and inexperienced line-up. With several star players including their limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard, making themselves unavailable for the tour, the new call-ups have a golden opportunity to cement their place in the side with a spirited performance. West Indies have only played Test matches after the COVID-19 enforced break, and this will be their first white-ball assignment.

Bangladesh vs West Indies squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Al Amin Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Md. Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Md Mithun, Saif Uddin, Litton Kumer Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Md Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Taijul Islam, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahadi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Rubel Hossain

West Indies: Jason Mohammed, Sunil Ambris, Andre McCarthy, Kjorn Ottley, Rovman Powell, Nkrumah Bonner, Akeal Hosein, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI: Pitch report and Dhaka weather forecast

The wicket at Dhaka is expected to be favourable to the batsmen. There will be an even bounce on the wicket, and the batters will be able to play their strokes freely. However, the weather could have a significant impact on the strip. AccuWeather predicts that there will be a significant cloud cover during the game, and there are chances of rain interrupting the contest. Fortunately, the stadium has a sound drainage system to counter the rain.

Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st ODI: Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details

The series between Bangladesh and West Indies is not a televised event in India. However, FanCode by Dream Sports are the exclusive streaming partner of the matches and Indian fans can tune in to the platform for Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming. For Bangladesh vs West Indies live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the respective cricket boards.

