Australian High Commissioner Delighted At Team India’s Historic Win At Gabba, Hails Grit

Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Tuesday, January 19, hailed India’s historic victory over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he said that every Indian should be proud of the determination that the team has shown. As per reports by ANI, he said, “I was delighted, though I never want Australia to lose...More importantly, what we saw in the past two matches is a great cricket and as a cricket lover, I thought it was a fantastic finish amongst the bests”. He added, “When they arrived, they had faced a number of challenges. One was COVID and the bubble and the second was a number of injuries that they incurred”.

Talking about India’s comeback after the loss at Adelaide, he said that nobody expected this kind of victory after Adelaide. Giving a shoutout to Ravi Shastri he said, “I think Ravi Shastri also deserves great credit because of his vision and his coaching”. After the victory, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for Team India.

India wins against Australia

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

A valiant Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm like a wall before a relentless Aussie bowling attack, facing 211 deliveries and scoring 52 runs before being dismissed. Rishabh Pant then took it upon himself to get India across the line, finishing the match with a 89-run knock laced with nine boundaries and one maximum. Washington Sundar scored a quickfire 22-run knock towards the end of the run-chase after which Rishabh Pant finished the game in style with a boundary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was overjoyed by Team India's historic win at the Gabba and hailed the Men in Blue's energy and passion that was visible throughout the series. PM Modi applauded the grit, determination, and stellar intent shown by the players and wished them luck for their future endeavors. Other Union Ministers too joined PM Modi in expressing joy over India's victory Down Under.

