Bangladesh Zero In On Broadcaster Solely For Home Matches Against India; Details Revealed

Bangladesh have locked in a new broadcaster who will provide fans with the live telecast of their home matches against India. T Sports have been roped in as the official broadcaster for the matches till 2023 according to their deal. As many as 13 Test matches,14 ODIs and 20 T20Is are said to be a part of the given deal.

Cricket has gone on to become an immensely popular sport in Bangladesh over the years. The country has a tremendous following for the sport, and their viewership data also signifies the same. According to a report by ICC, the viewership for the ICC Cricket World Cup saw a 37% jump in the country when compared to the previous edition of the marquee event. Moreover, the India vs Bangladesh rivalry in cricket also has intensified in the recent past, and T Sports will look to cash in on the same.

It is worth mentioning that apart from acquiring the rights for home cricket matches against India, the dedicated satellite sports channel also has plans of telecasting the English Premier League in Bangladesh. The territory deal was sub-licensed by Singapore's video content rights marketplace Allrites.T Sports CEO, Ishtiaque Sadeque, in his official statement mentioned how the Indian cricket team and English Premier League have resulted in large audiences tuning in.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021

Bangladesh's next cricketing assignment is their home series against Sri Lanka. The two cricketing nations are slated to battle it out in a three-match ODI series. All the matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 series is set to kick-off from May 23.

Sri Lanka National Team leaves for Bangladesh on the 16th May 2021 to take part in a 03 match ODI series.



Match Fixture ⬇️https://t.co/miunFvCpPW — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) May 5, 2021

Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 journey

Bangladesh's IPL-bound players Shakib al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are a part of Bangladesh's preliminary squad for the ODI series. However, while they have returned home after the postponement of IPL 2021, they will not be able to join their teammates for their practice sessions ahead of the opening ODI. According to new rules set by Bangladesh, travellers coming from India will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period at least before going back home.

It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh has also suspended air travel from India. Shakib al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman reached Bangladesh through a special arrangement. The upcoming ODI series is of utmost importance for the hosting nation as they look to secure vital ICC Super League points. Having two of their prominent players back would be a significant boost for Bangladesh and they will be aiming to redeem themselves after their underwhelming performance in white-ball matches in New Zealand.

