Bangladesh's Batting & Fielding Coach Follow Rahim's Suit, Opt-out Of Pakistan Tour

In what may be a major setback for the Tigers, Bangladesh's batting coach and fielding coach have decided to opt-out of the side's tour to Pakistan, following the steps of wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and many others. Bangladesh has repeatedly expressed security concerns over the team touring Pakistan and has been hesitant to play in Pakistan despite the PCB trying all means to convince the BCB. However, an adamant PCB refused to settle for a neutral venue, forcing most of the Bangladesh side to opt-out of the tour, citing security concerns and a potential threat to their lives. Bangladesh are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals, two Tests and one one-day international in Pakistan between January and April.

Neil McKenzie, Ryan Cook opt-out of Pakistan tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board chairman Akram Khan revealed that the side would be going to Pakistan without five members of their coaching staff, adding that batting coach Neil McKenzie and fielding coach Ryan Cook will too skip the series. Spin consultant Daniel Vettori has not been called for this tour, while team analyst Shrinivaas Chandrasekaran will miss out owing to his nationality. BCB has not revealed the name of their new bowling coach either.

Mushfiqur Rahim: 'Cricket not bigger than life'

"I have already said I wouldn’t go to Pakistan. I had made up my mind about it long ago and had informed the board. I have submitted a letter too," said Rahim.

Speaking about how his family is not permitting him to go to Pakistan, he added, “My family is worried, and they don’t want me to go. There’s no bigger sin for me than not playing for Bangladesh. But at the same time, Cricket is not bigger than life." "I would like to say that the situation in Pakistan is better than before," he added.

Apart from Rahim, five members of the support staff have denied to tour Pakistan with the team due to security concerns. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BC) has called up veteran batsman Tamim Iqbal for the T20 series beginning on January 24 and have also called for the services of uncapped fast bowler Hasan Mahmud. Mosaddek Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam and Abu Hider have been dropped from the squad. Bangladesh will play their T20s in Lahore from January 24-27 before returning home. They will go back to Pakistan for the first Test starting February 7 and visit again for a one day international in Karachi on April 3 and the second Test from April 5.

