Did Virender Sehwag Rate MS Dhoni's Captaincy Skills Better Than Virat Kohli's?

While first India vs Australia ODI made the Aussies look like fierce competitors, the Indians completely dominated them in the two matches that followed and got another series win under their belt. Former India batsman Virender Sehwag recently talked about the team's progress to a cricket portal and took a subtle shot at Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's management skills. Here is what Sehwag had to say.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag compares 5-day Tests with baby diapers in typically witty Pataudi Lecture

Virender Sehwag questions India's KL Rahul strategy

The conversation began when Sehwag was talking about KL Rahul's vital 80-run knock in India's second ODI win at Rajkot. Sehwag, who has spent time with Rahul at Kings XI Punjab, commended the batsman on his performance but also added that if the Karnataka star proceeds to fail for a few innings, he may get tossed out of his batting position. Sehwag went on to comment on how the current leadership camp often keeps trying new combinations and does not let the players settle into their slots.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag wishes Rahul Dravid with a quirky 'grinder' reference, hails The Wall

He further went on to draw a comparison with the Indian team under MS Dhoni's leadership where Sehwag talked about how Dhoni backed talented players and let them settle into the line-up despite their failed performances. He also explained how under MSD, players had a very clear idea of their roles in the team. Sehwag also explained how top-order batsman usually find it easy to succeed in ODIs but the middle-order batsmen are often trying to find their footing in the limited chances that they get. He also cited an example from the early days of his career when he used to not open the innings for India. Sehwag talked about how 'big' players need time and can not be successful if they do not get the backing that they need.

ALSO READ | 'Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle are the most destructive batsmen I've ever seen': Taufel

Will MS Dhoni get another match for Team India?

It seems like MS Dhoni's international retirement is closer than we earlier thought as the ageing legend did not receive a central contract from the BCCI for 2020. Sehwag implied that the controversial move from the BCCI is a signal for MS Dhoni to retire from the International white-ball teams. Dhoni will join the Chennai Super Kings later this year as he leads the three-time champions.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly hosts ex-teammates Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh on 'Dadagiri' special