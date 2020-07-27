Bangladesh's Highest Wicket-taker In 2018 U-19 WC Banned For 2 Years On Doping Charges

Promising young Bangladeshi pacer Kazi Anik Islam was handed a two-year ban by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after failing a dope test which was conducted during the National Cricket League in 2018 . According to a statement released by BCB, Kazi Anik Islam tested positive for methamphetamine after an NCL clash in Cox's Bazar. Kazi Anik Islam was Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker during the 2018 Under-19 World Cup.

Bangladesh Cricket Board statement on Kazi Anik Islam

According to the statement from Bangladesh Cricket Board, Kazi Anik Islam has admitted to the offence and accepted the ban imposed on him for breaching anti-doping rules involving the usage of a prohibited substance. It is to be noted that the substance is prohibited under section 6A of the 2018 International Cricket Council (ICC) rules and regulations as well as under the BCB Anti-Doping Code 2.1.

The statement also says that the Bangladesh Cricket Board is giving credit to Kazi Anik Islam for accepting his error, which avoids the need for a hearing and so it saves them considerable time and money to invest elsewhere in the fight against doping. Kazi Anik Islam's two-year suspension began from February 8, 2019, which means the young cricketer will once again be eligible to return to cricket from February 7, 2021 onwards.

Prithvi Shaw doping offence

Kazi Anik Islam is not the only Under-19 cricketer to have tested positive for a banned substance. Last year, Team India cricketer and the 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning skipper Prithvi Shaw was also banned after testing positive for a drug, which was supposedly not harmful but is prohibited as per ICC and BCCI rules. In 2019, Shaw was found violating anti-doping guidelines with terbutaline being found in Shaw's system due to allegedly consuming cough syrup.

In 2018, Shaw captained India to the Under-19 World Cup success under the guidance of former India skipper Rahul Dravid. On the other hand, Shubman Gill ended the tournament as second-highest run-getter with 372 runs with the Player of the Tournament award in New Zealand and made his debut a year later in the same country for the national side.

Kazi Anik Islam career so far

Kazi Anik Islam has played 4 first-class matches, 26 List A games and nine T20s till date, picking up 15, 41 and 11 wickets respectively. Islam was Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in the 2018 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand, scalping 10 wickets. While Bangladesh failed to reach the final, Team India went onto win the summit clash against Australia by 8 wickets.

(COVER IMAGE: BANGLADESH CRICKET BOARD / TWITTER)