BBL 10: Afghan Offie Mujeeb Ur Rahman Recovers From COVID-19, Joins Brisbane Heat

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman who had tested positive for coronavirus while in mandatory hotel quarantine joined the Brisbane Heat squad on Saturday after being released from a Gold Coast hospital. The youngster was tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday after which he was hospitalised in Queensland's Gold Coast hospital.

Heat issues a statement on Mujeeb's availability

"Mujeeb was cleared to join the Heat yesterday and arrangements were made to bring him to Canberra to begin his BBL campaign, the third season he has been with the Heat," the club said in a statement.

Even Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn had also said that the mystery spinner will feature in Heat's next league match against the Sydney Thunder on Monday night.

"Hopefully Mujeeb is available next game. He's really upbeat. He can't wait to play. He has been part of our Heat family for a number of years now. He's a world-class player and can be a game-changer," said Lynn while speaking to the media after their season opener against Melbourne Stars.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's BBL career

The offie will be representing Brisbane Heat for a third straight season. The Khost cricketer has registered 15 scalps from 18 matches at an economy rate of 6.09 along with a strike rate of 28.1. He is currently the second-ranked bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings with 730 rating points in his tally. His countryman as well as premier spinner Rashid Khan takes the 'Numero Uno' spot with 736 points.

Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Confirm Ex-player 'ragging' Them; WATCH

Brisbane Heat in BBL 2020/21

The Heat had lost their tournament opener against last year's runners-up Melbourne Stars by six wickets at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Friday. They were bundled out for just 125 on the penultimate ball of their innings after being put in to bat and in reply, Melbourne reached the target with 17 balls to spare.

The Chris Lynn-led side will now be looking to make amends and register their first win of this season when they lock horns with the Sydney Thunder on Monday.

(With ANI Inputs)

READ: India Vs Australia: Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Tests, To Fly To Down Under: BCCI Confirms

(Image Courtesy: ICC/Twitter)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.