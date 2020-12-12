Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Confirm Ex-player 'ragging' Them; WATCH

India's star player Yuvraj Singh enjoyed an illustrious career that was filled with several accolades. The cricketer had the reputation of taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with his impeccable timing. Apart from his remarkable batting outings, the left-hander also chipped in with useful contributions with the ball and was also considered as a gun fielder. He shared a great camaraderie with his teammates. Let's look at some secrets spilled by them regarding Yuvraj Singh's personality on his 39th birthday.

Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Southpaw unimpressed with Virat Kohli's food

Virat Kohli is very close to the former cricketer and has had many memorable moments with him. In the Gaurav Kapur-hosted YouTube talk show, Breakfast With Champions, the India captain revealed how Yuvraj Singh would ring him up and ask him to order food during their tours back when Kohli was a 'junior' in the team. Kohli mentioned how Yuvraj would ask him to order food of his choice but later on, criticize the food surprisinfly. However, Kohli added that despite all of this, the left-hander would never order it himself and always relied on Kohli, with the idea being that Yuvraj always wanted to make a mockery of his teammates in fun.

Yuvraj Singh birthday: Rohit Sharma's first encounter with the left-hander

Rohit Sharma, in an episode of the same talk show, spoke of his first meeting with Yuvraj, and how the senior cricketer ordered him to vacate his seat from the team bus. Rohit Sharma revealed that his excitement was at its peak during his first tour with the side, and he was diligently sitting in the bus and observing other cricketers. He went on to add that he then witnessed the flamboyant Yuvraj Singh talk towards the vehicle.

Yuvraj Singh apparently asked Rohit Sharma to find another seat in the bus, as he was sitting on the 39-year-old's preferred spot. Sharma mentioned how he was taken aback by this behaviour from the star player and also stated that it was not easy to initiate a conversation with him during his early days. The right-hander admitted that it was after Yuvraj's six sixes against England in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup that he broke the ice and asked Sharma to accompany him for a meal.

Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes moment

Yuvraj Singh IPL career

The left-hander proved to be a celebrated white-ball cricketer for the nation, and his heroics in limited-overs matches made him a hot favourite amongst the franchises. Over the years he has represented as many as six different teams in the cash-rich league. According to Insidesport's Moneyball, Yuvraj Singh has made around ₹84.6 crore in his IPL career.

