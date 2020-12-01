BBL 2020: Hyderabad IPL Star Jason Holder To Play 3 Matches For Sydney Sixers This Season

After an impressive outing in the Dream11 IPL 2020 for the Hyderabad team, West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder will be heading to Australia to take part in the BBL 2020 competition. The Big Bash League is set to begin from December 10 with Jason Holder set to feature for Sydney Sixers in the upcoming tournament. Holder is currently in New Zealand preparing for the two-match Test Series against the hosts before taking part in the BBL 2020.

BBL 2020: Jason Holder's three-match stint with Sydney Sixers

According to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald, the travel arrangements have been done for Jason Holder between New Zealand and Australia that will enable the West Indies all-rounder to enter Australia without the need to quarantine for two weeks. The report states that Holder will join the Sixers for three matches in the BBL 2020 starting from December 20 match versus Adelaide Strikers and then on December 26 versus Melbourne Stars with the final match on December 29 with the Melbourne Renegades.

According to an official statement by the Sixers management, Jason Holder said that he is excited to play in the BBL 2020 and particularly Sydney Sixers. Speaking about his experience of playing alongside Sixers skipper Moises Henriques, Jason Holder said that he really enjoyed playing with him when the duo represented Hyderabad in the Dream11 IPL during 2014 and 2015 season and is once again excited to link up with him again.

Jason Holder IPL stats

Speaking about the Holder IPL price, the 29-year-old was signed by Hyderabad as a replacement for injured Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh. According to reports from InsideSport's Moneyball, Holder's salary for the Dream11 IPL 2020 is estimated to be around ₹2 crore.

The signing proved to be a masterstroke for the David Warner-led side as Holder performed brilliantly during the tournament. Speaking about the Holder IPL stats, the West Indian had an exceptional tournament with the ball, picking up 14 wickets from the 7 matches he played in the tournament. With the bat, he could only muster 66 runs from 7 matches.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2020

Both teams have already finished with the three-match T20I series which the hosts won comfortably 2-0 with the third match getting washed out. Following the completion of the T20I series, the attention now shifts to the first of the two-Test matches of the New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 series.

The first Test is slated to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on December 3, while the last encounter of the series will take place at Basin Reserve, Wellington from December 11. The sides have proven players of both formats in their line-ups, and an enthralling series is on the cards.

Image: Hyderabad / Twitter

