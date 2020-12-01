Shahid Afridi Lashes Out At Afghanistan Player For Abusing Mohammad Amir; Watch Video

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League 2020 has enthralled fans with brilliant cricket and unlimited drama within just a week of its commencement. On Monday, Kandy Tuskers and Galle Gladiators were involved in a high-scoring game where it was the Tuskers who emerged victorious by 25 runs. However, there was a huge controversy that erupted during the game when young Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was involved in a verbal war with Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir.

Shahid Afridi hits out at young Afghan pacer for abusing Mohammad Amir

It all happened during the 18th over of the Gladiators' innings when Amir smashed Naveen for a boundary. The Afghan international made a comeback and bowled a dot post which he verbally abused Amir which didn't go down well with the Pakistani pacer. Things immediately heated up and the duo had to be separated by their team member as they kept on wrangling after Tuskers won the match.

After the game was done and dusted, the players were exchanging handshakes. Afridi was in a jolly mood as he was smiling, however, as soon as he saw Naveen, he confronted the Afghan pacer over the incident with Amir. In the now-viral video, Afridi can be seen visibly angry as he inquires Naveen about the incident. During the confrontation, Afridi reportedly told Naveen, "Son I was scoring 100s in international cricket before you were born".

Galle Gladiators squad

Shahid Afridi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan, Chadwick Walton, Ahsan Ali, Danushka Gunathilika, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Akila Dananjaya, Milinda Siriwardena, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Mohamed Shiraz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chanaka Ruwansiri

LPL match fixing: ICC’s ACU investigates Lanka Premier League 2020

Recently, the LPL 2020 season reportedly came under International Cricket Council’s (ICC) scanner as the apex body launched an investigation into an alleged match-fixing attempt. As per the allegations, a former Sri Lankan player approached an LPL 2020 player and the matter is now being looked into by the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

According to a report by Sri Lankan publication Lankadeepa, the ICC is currently investigating the allegations and will not be sharing any discussions as of now. Even the Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit refused to make a comment regarding the matter. The report further stated that the former Sri Lankan player who allegedly made corruption approaches is “currently overseas”.

The LPL match fixing investigation comes on the backdrop of ICC finding former Sri Lankan bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa guilty of three match-fixing related offences. Responding to the ICC announcement, Zoysa said that he would be making an appeal to the decision made by the tribunal.

SOURCE: AP

