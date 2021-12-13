BBL 2021: Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Playing 11

Match 11 of the BBL 2021 between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will be played on Monday, December 13 and will be played at Carrara Oval in Queensland. The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match is scheduled to get underway from 1:45 PM IST. Here's a look at Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 prediction, Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes team news and other details related to the match.

BBL: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades team news

Mitch Swepson and Tom Abell have been added to the Brisbane Heat squad. Swepson's inclusion means he will replace Gold Coast rookie Hugo Burdon in the Heat squad. Fellow Australia 'A' representatives Mark Steketee and Michael Neser were not considered for selection due to workload and national squad considerations.

Tonight the @HeatBBL are searching for their first win of #BBL11 on home turf against the @RenegadesBBL!



Flashback to BBL|09 when the 'Gades put on a clinic at the Gabba... 🕰 pic.twitter.com/fNuQGMG3sh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2021

Nic Maddinson and fast bowler Joshua Lalor have been added to the squad. Maddinson is set to lead the team for the first time, after being unavailable for the opening two matches as he captained Australia A to victory in a four-day match against the England Lions. Zak Evans makes way from the squad.

Probable Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades playing XI

Brisbane Heat: Jimmy Peirson (C & WK), Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie, Jack Wildermuth.

Melbourne Renegades: Nic Maddinson (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Reece Topley.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 team

Chris Lynn, Nic Maddinson (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Wildermuth.

HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction

As per our HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Renegades should come out victorious

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2021 preview

The Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades find themselves at the bottom half of the points table and will be desperate for a win to make a move. Currently, Brisbane finds themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost their first two BBL matches. The Heat lost their last game against the Perth Scorchers falling six runs short of the target. The Melbourne Renegades, on the other hand, have won one out of their two BBL matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the standings. The Renegades fell to a 49-run defeat in their last outing against the Adelaide Strikers.

Image: Brisbane Heat/Twitter