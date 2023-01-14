BBL: Bizarre Scenes At Marvel Stadium As 2 'lucky' Strikes Hit The Roof But Results In Six

In a bizarre event at the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia, Joe Clarke and Beau Webster were controversially awarded sixes for shots that hit the Dockland Stadium (Marvel) roof during the match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades. It brought back memories from BBL 2018-19 when Perth Scorchers' Ashton Turner was involved in a similar incident during a match against the Renegades.

The latest incident took place in the 3rd and 16th over of the second innings when the Stars were trying to chase down a 163-run target set by the Renegades. The first shot that hit the roof of the stadium was played by Clarke, who got underneath the ball and launched it straight in the air. The second shot was played by Webster on the first ball of the 16th over that was being bowled by Tom Rogers. A video of both shots has been shared by cricket.com.au on its official Twitter handle.

The incident has become a major talking point on social media, where netizens are questioning the credibility of the decision to award them sixes. However, as per the BBL playing conditions, the umpire was right in not calling them dead balls.

Beau Webster sends ANOTHER one into the Marvel Stadium roof - and that'll be another SIX runs!! 🤯#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/3YdMNv0cLv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2023

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

As far as the match is concerned, Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to field first. The Renegades scored 162/7 in 20 overs thanks to a 51-run knock from Sam Harper. Jonathan Wells and Matt Critchley also contributed to the total with 44 and 23 runs, respectively. Liam Hatcher and Brody Couch picked up two wickets each for the Stars, while Luke Wood, Adam Zampa, and Clint Hinchliffe scalped one wicket to their names.

In response, the Renegades restricted the Stars to 156/7 in 20 overs to win the match by 6 runs. Joe Clarke scored 59 off 37 balls but his effort went in vain. Tom Rogers and Kane Richardson picked up two wickets each. Fawad Ahmed and Ruwantha Kellepotha picked one wicket each to their names. Richardson was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling effort. The match ended the Stars' finals hopes as they are placed at the bottom of the BBL points table.

