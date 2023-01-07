'Check The Gap Between Bat And Ball': Netizens Slam Shocking Caught-behind Decision In BBL

The Big Bash League witnessed another controversial incident on January 6 as Sydney Sixers batsman Jordan Silk was deemed out despite there seemingly being a gap between bat and ball. The incident was primarily controversial as the on-field umpire did not give it out and also most of the Melbourne Stars players seemed uninterested in taking a referral until captain Adam Zampa chose to go for it. Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media and expressed their frustrations over the use of DRS.

Netizens fume over Jordan Silk's contentious dismissal

How is it given out by the third umpire?? At the time of spike, the ball is 6 inches away from the bat. Left of screen. #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/RYrEDBWVYz — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 6, 2023

Why have the technology if it’s not used correctly?



“I’m not sure how they’ve come up with that (given out)” says Jordan Silk. pic.twitter.com/Kp66DWlhO3 — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) January 6, 2023

@BBL how do the commentators think Jordan silk is complaining about the wide when he clearly didn’t hit the ball pic.twitter.com/NHWKk77ZkE — Julien Stoldt (@Jcstoldt) January 6, 2023

How is this out? There's a spike, but check out the gap between bat and ball in the left frame. That's what Jordan Silk was questioning, surely. #bbl #jordansilk #bigbashleague @jcsilk14 pic.twitter.com/ZFlwdKUHpo — D. (follow me back) (@DJustLurking) January 6, 2023

Jordan Silk cannot understand third umpire's decision

While speaking to Fox Sports after being controversially given out, Jordan Silk admitted that there was a sound when the ball past his bat, but that the replays clearly showed that he did not hit it. "I definitely heard a noise as it went past my bat and I saw up there that there was a spike on snicko as it was going past (my bat). But then the front-on camera showed I was about that far away from it, so I'm not sure how they've come up with that," explained Silk.

He went on to add, "I reckon I was run out at the other end anyway. It's following me at the moment, controversy. I don't know, it was a bizarre moment. I went from thinking I was out on the snicko and then I saw a gap on the other camera. It could've blown up, no doubt." Even though Silk was controversially given out, the incident made little difference to the result as the Sydney Sixers won the match with a ball to spare.