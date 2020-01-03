The Debate
BBL: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf's Over-the-top 'slit-throat' Celebration Irks Twitterati

Cricket News

BBL: Haris Rauf has sparked controversy with his throat-sliced celebration. After all his three dismissals the pacer was seen breaking into the celebration.

BBL

Pakistan's latest bowling sensation Haris Rauf is having a dream run in Big Bash League (BBL). He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps in three matches at an economy rate of 5.92 including a five-wicket haul. Rauf starred with the ball once again for Melbourne Stars during their league match against Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Thursday. He went on to be the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/24. The Stars went on to win the match by three wickets.

ALSO READ | PCB overlooks top foreign players' security concerns to host PSL 2020 entirely in Pakistan

However, the lanky pacer has sparked controversy with his throat-sliced celebration. After all his three dismissals the pacer was seen breaking into a throat-slicing celebration and followed it up with an aggressive body language towards the batsman.

BBL: Haris Rauf's celebration

ALSO READ | Danish Kaneria reveals PCB made all Pakistan players meet 2012 county cricket spot fixer

Former rugby player Darryl Brohman clearly wasn't pleased with the celebration style of Rauf and took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

There were a lot of fans who were unhappy with the style of his celebration. Fans started showing their displeasure over Haris Rauf's celebration. Here's a look at a few of the reactions.

ALSO READ | Big Bash: Shoaib Akhtar inspires Melbourne Stars' new Pakistan pace sensation Haris Rauf

ALSO READ | Haris Rauf's heartwarming gesture for an Indian security guard is unmissable

