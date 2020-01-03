BBL: Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf's Over-the-top 'slit-throat' Celebration Irks Twitterati

Pakistan's latest bowling sensation Haris Rauf is having a dream run in Big Bash League (BBL). He is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 scalps in three matches at an economy rate of 5.92 including a five-wicket haul. Rauf starred with the ball once again for Melbourne Stars during their league match against Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Thursday. He went on to be the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/24. The Stars went on to win the match by three wickets.

However, the lanky pacer has sparked controversy with his throat-sliced celebration. After all his three dismissals the pacer was seen breaking into a throat-slicing celebration and followed it up with an aggressive body language towards the batsman.

BBL: Haris Rauf's celebration

Former rugby player Darryl Brohman clearly wasn't pleased with the celebration style of Rauf and took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

Not sure we need the throat cutting gesture from Harris Rauf everytime he takes a wicket. Clearly a very good bowler but the post wicket antics are over the top. Who’s with me? — Darryl Brohman (@therealbigmarn) January 2, 2020

There were a lot of fans who were unhappy with the style of his celebration. Fans started showing their displeasure over Haris Rauf's celebration. Here's a look at a few of the reactions.

What a disgraceful celebration.. Pull ya head in mate. — joshua pettigrew (@jomiel777) January 2, 2020

Horrendous, should be suspended and fined, — Michael Smith (@micksmith187) January 2, 2020

Haris is to aggressive your celebration doesn't do justice to your telent — khan (@UbaidKh19969239) January 2, 2020

Just showing what he saw and learnt in his surrounding — SHASHANK JAIN (@J_Shasha) January 2, 2020

I think the celebration is a real trademark for Pakistan. You may be a aggressive bowler. But, your celebration overrides your Skill. People are watching you! — 《 Sabjan 》 (@sabjanseo) January 3, 2020

Good bowling. Is he also into chicken business? what is that gesture in the end. — ShashiHegde (@HyperHegde) January 3, 2020

