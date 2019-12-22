Haris Rauf's Heartwarming Gesture For An Indian Security Guard Is Unmissable

Haris Rauf, who is the Melbourne Stars' new recruit in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) is having a dream run so far. The Pakistani pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven scalps to his name in two games which also includes a fifer. The fifer was taken in the match against the Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday. Surprisingly, Rauf was never in the Stars' scheme of things but was roped in as an overseas injury replacement for veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn. Meanwhile, the speedster was involved in a heartwarming gesture after the match.

Haris Rauf gifts his match ball to an Indian security guard

Haris Rauf was adjudged Man of the Match for his outstanding performance with the ball. However, what stood out the most was his heartwarming gesture when he gifted his match ball to an Indian security guard who not only got emotional but also hugged the pacer and cried. When he was asked by the presenter about it during the post-match interview, here's what was revealed.

''He gave that ball to one of the Punjabi guys from India because when he (Haris) arrived at the ground, he told him that I am from Pakistan and that guy just cried and hugged him and got emotional. So he gave that ball to him'', said Haris Rauf's BBL team-mate Sandeep Lamichhane, who was the pacer's translator during the post-match interview.

The video of this heartwarming gesture was posted on social media. Take a look.

Haris Rauf's fifer wins it for the Melbourne Stars

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Melbourne Stars posted 163/4 in their 20 overs riding on a superb cameo from Marcus Stoinis who remained unbeaten on a 54-ball 81 at a strike rate of 150. In reply, the Hobart Hurricanes never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals courtesy of an extraordinary bowling spell from Haris Rauf who dismissed half of the Hurricanes' side and registered a fifer. He finished with figures of 5/27 in his four overs at an economy rate of 6.75 as the Hurricanes were bundled out for 111 with four overs to spare as the Glenn Maxwell-led side registered a convincing win by 52 runs.

