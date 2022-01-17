BBL: Perth Scorchers Dug-out's Epic Reaction To Humongous Six By Mitchell Marsh; WATCH

Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh starred in match no. 52 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 season between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers by amassing 59 runs off 34 balls while chasing the first innings total of Heat. Courtesy of Marsh’s knock at the Marvel Stadium in the final league match for Scorchers, the team won the match by six wickets and occupied the top position in the BBL points standings. Marsh hit a total of six fours and three sixes during his knock, out of which a six on the on-side made headlines for the reaction it received by the Scorchers dug-out.

The KFC Big Bash League took to its official Twitter handle on Monday and shared a clip with the Scorchers dug-out’s reaction. As the humongous six by Marsh sailed over the Scorchers as the entire dug-out gazed on the ball in perfect sync. Sharing the video on Instagram, BBL captioned the video, “The @scorchersBBL are going to need a good physio after watching @mitchmarsh235 bat tonight”. Whereas, sharing the video on Twitter, the T20 league captioned it, “This reaction. It can only mean one thing: Mitch Marsh is going BIG”.

Watch the six by Mitchell Marsh and the reaction by the Perth Scorchers dug-out

Mitchell Marsh and Colin Munro add 84 runs for the third wicket

The Aussie allrounder stitched a partnership of 84 runs off 57 balls for the third wickets along with Colin Munro, before walking back to the pavilion 22 runs short of victory. Scorchers chased down the target of 156 runs with eight balls remaining in the match as Aaron Hardie sealed the win with a six. Marsh was awarded the player of the match award for his fiery knock, as he also returned with the figures of 1/26 after bowling three overs in the first innings.

Perth Scorchers finish the league stage as table-toppers

Scorchers rose to the top of the BBL 2021-22 points table after their win against Heat in their final league game. The team sits at the top with eleven wins and three losses after playing 14 games in the season. They have 41 points to their credit and are ten points clear of the second-placed team Sydney Sixers. Earlier in the first innings of the match, Max Bryant played a career-best knock of 81 runs on 56 balls to help Brisbane reach the total of 155 runs, however, the bowlers failed to defeat it. Following their loss, the Heat find themselves at the second last position in the standings with three wins and ten losses from 13 BBL matches this season.

