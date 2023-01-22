BBL: Steve Smith's Pull Shot Takes Down Aussie Allrounder At Non-striker's End; Watch

Former Australia captain Steve Smith smashed his second ton at the Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday during the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunders, BBL 2022-23 match. This was Smith’s second century in consecutive games for the Sixers. While he made headlines for remaining unbeaten on the individual score of 125 runs in 66 balls, helping Sixers to seal a 125-run win, he also became a talking point for other reasons.

Despite reaching the 100-run mark, Smith left no stone unturned in his attempt to continue his onslaught. In the process, the 33-year-old smashed every ball with maximum power and also hit his batting partner at the other end on one occasion. In a video currently making rounds on social media, Smith can be seen playing a pull short with full force, as the ball hits Aussie allrounder Moises Henriques at the other end.

The Sydney Sixers skipper took a good hit on his body but luckily managed to escape an injury. Henriques was down due to the blow was soon up on his feet, before running back into the crease. Here’s a look at the viral video featuring Syndey Sixers star Steve Smith and Moises Henriques.

Watch: Steve Smith takes down Moises Henriques with pull shot in BBL

Sydney Sixers clinch massive 125-run victory over Sydney Thunder

Playing in match no. 50 of the BBL 2022-23 season, Smith’s knock elevated Sixers to a total of 187/2 in 19 overs. Smith and Henriques teamed up to script an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 155 runs. While Smith walked back to the dressing room being not out on 125 runs, the Sixers captain remained not out on 45 runs off 36 balls.

Despite the run fest in the first innings, the second innings turned out to be contrasting as Thunder were bowled out on 62 runs in 14.4 overs. Veteran Aussie star David Warner was the highest run-scorer for Thunder with 16 off 23. Steve O’Keefe returned with figures of 4/10 in 3 overs for Sixers, while Sean Abbott took 3/11 in 2.4 overs.