BCC Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match Preview

Bohemian CC (BCC) and Brno Raiders (BRD) will clash in the eleventh fixture of the ongoing ECS T10 Prague 2021. The BCC vs BRD match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague, Czech Republic. Here is our BCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction, BCC vs BRD Dream11 team and BCC vs BRD player record information.

BCC vs BRD match preview

The upcoming ECS T10 Prague 2021 is expected to be a cracker considering the line-up the two teams boast off. Bohemian CC will enter Vinor Cricket Ground with Saqlain Mukhtar being their top batsmen and Waseem Khan leading the bowling attack. Brno Raiders, on the other hand, will depend on top players Naveen Joseph, Arunkumar Vasudevan and Jaipal Singh Rathore to come out on top.

BCC vs BRD pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 9 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 21 km/h. The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.

BCC vs BRD Dream11 team: Full squads

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, Ravindra Singh Bist, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Saqlain Mukhtar, Muhammad Nabeel, Pratap Jagtap, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zubair, Imran ul-Haq, Waheed ur-Rehman, Arif Javed, GM Hasanat, Philip Katon, Amin Hossain, SM Aktaruzzaman.

Brno Raiders: Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Naveen Joseph, Hari Krishna Pitta, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher, Antony Francis Jayaraj.

BCC vs BRD player record: BCC vs BRD top picks

Bohemian CC: Saqlain Mukhtar, Javed Iqbal, Waseem Khan

Brno Raiders: Naveen Joseph, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Jaipal Singh Rathore

BCC vs BRD best team

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Nabeel

Batsmen: Naveen Joseph (VC), Amit Vyas, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood

All-rounders: Javed Iqbal (C), Arunkumar Vasudevan, Piyush Tripathi

Bowlers: Jaipal Singh Rathore, Waseem Khan, Raghavendra Singh

BCC vs BRD match prediction

As per our BCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction, Brno Raiders will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BCC vs BRD match prediction and BCC vs BRD playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BCC vs BRD Dream11 team and BCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

