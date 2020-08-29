IPL 2020: BCCI Announces Edutech Firm Unacademy As The Official Partner For Three Seasons

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Bengaluru-based edutech firm, Unacademy as the official partner for the Indian Premier League. At the same time, the national cricket board has also confirmed that the partnership will cover three seasons of the marquee tournament which will be held in the UAE from September 19th onwards.

'We are pleased to have Unacademy on board': Brijesh Patel

"We are pleased to have Unacademy on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL Is the most-watched cricket league in India and as a homegrown Indian edutech company we believe that Unacademy can create a huge positive impact on the aspirations of the audience watching, especially the millions of Indian youth who are seeking inspiration in their careers," said the IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel in a media advisory that was issued by the IPL on their official Twitter handle. “We are delighted to become the Official Partner of IPL. Unacademy is a high-intensity brand that has disrupted the education and learning market with innovations and broken geographical barriers for Learners and Educators. The IPL has a similar history of disruption and innovation that have not only brought cricket fans closer to the game but also catapulted it to become one of the top sporting events in the world. With this partnership, we will double-down on our efforts to make Unacademy the biggest brand in the consumer internet space in India. We thank the BCCI and IPL for the opportunity and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership,” said Karan Shroff, Vice President - Marketing, Unacademy.

BCCI announces @unacademy as Official Partner for IPL.



The partnership will cover three seasons of IPL, beginning with the 2020 edition which will be held in the UAE from September 19th onwards.



More details here -https://t.co/9tMRo2Fu0N #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/s3eQ7ejqp1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 29, 2020

IPL 2020

Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and, 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.