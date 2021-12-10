BCCI Announces India U19 Squad For Asia Cup And Preparatory Camp; Yash Dhull To Captain

The All-India Junior Selection Committee of the BCCI has announced a 20-men India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup to be played in the United Arab Emirates from 23rd December to the 1st of January. The selectors have also announced an additional 5 members to the squad who will be standby players and will constitute a part of the preparatory camp that is scheduled to be held at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from December 11th-19th ahead of the U19 Asia Cup.

Right-arm batter Yash Dhull, who was one of the leading run-scorers in the 2021-22 Vinoo Mankad Trophy amassing 302 runs from five matches at an average of 75.50 has been appointed as the captain.

Out of eight editions so far, team India has won the trophy seven times (including when they were the joint winners with Pakistan) with Afghanistan winning on one occasion.

India U19 squad for upcoming Asia Cup

Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, S K Rasheed, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats (subject to fitness clearance)

Standby players who will attend preparatory camp at NCA: Ayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Shashwat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, PM Singh Rathore

The BCCI also informed that India’s squad for the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup which will be played in January-February 2022 in the West Indies will be announced in the coming days.

Mohammed Azharuddin elated as Hyderabad's Rishit Reddy gets selected

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, who serves as the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association congratulated India U19 cricketer Rishit Reddy who hails from Hyderabad for his selection into the U19 squad "Happy to hear that Rishit Reddy got selected for Asia Cup India under 19 team. Great news for Hyderabad. Congratulations and best wishes." Azharuddin wrote on his Koo handle.