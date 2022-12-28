BCCI Announces India's Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, Harmanpreet To Lead Side

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the all-important squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side, while Smriti Mandhana is named as the vice-captain. Prior to the T20 World Cup, the Women in Blue will also face South Africa and the West Indies in a tri-series, and the squad has been revealed for the same as well.

BCCI announces squad for ICC Women's T20 World Cup

The BCCI issued a press release to announce the squad for both the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and the upcoming tri-series. The squads for both are given below:

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

The BCCI has added a note that the selection of Pooja Vastrakar in the squad is subject to her fitness.