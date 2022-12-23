BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Receives Signed Jersey From World Cup Winner Lionel Messi; See Pic

After leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy, Lionel Messi has sent a signed jersey to BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The 35-year-old scored twice in the final in normal time along with an additional penalty in the shootout to help his side register an emphatic 4-2 win on penalties (3-3 after extra time).

Jay Shah receives signed jersey from Lionel Messi

As seen in the image posted by Pragyan Ojha below, Lionel Messi sent a signed Argentine jersey to Jay Shah. Ojha captioned his post, "GOAT sends his best wishes & signed match jersey for Jay bhai! What a humble personality. Hopefully, I will get one for myself…. Soon."

With seven Ballon d'Ors and several other trophies to his name, Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the history of football. The 35-year-old has a huge fan following around the world, including in India, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah just seems to be one of his many fans.

Lionel Messi comments on finally winning 'dream' World Cup

After finally getting his hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy with Argentina, Lionel Messi took to his official Instagram handle and explained the struggles he faced throughout his career to get to this moment. His post read, "From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion and I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up."

"This Cup we got is also for all those who did not make it in the previous World Cups we played, like in 2014 in Brazil, where they all deserved it for how they fought until the same final, worked hard and wanted it as much as I did... And we deserved it even in that damn ending," wrote Messi in his emotional Instagram post.