BCCI Announces Squad For Last Two Tests & 3 ODIs Vs Australia, Rohit To Miss 1st ODI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, February 19 announced the squads for the last two Tests and three ODI games against Australia. India on Sunday defeated the Aussies by 6 wickets in the second Test of their four-match series. After the match, the BCCI unveiled the squads for the remaining two Test matches and the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The squad for the last two Test matches is the same as the first two games. Rohit Sharma is all set to miss the first ODI due to family commitments. Hardik Pandya will lead the side in his absence.

India's squad for last two Tests vs Australia

India’s Test squad for the third and fourth Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

India’s squad for 3rd & 4th Test vs Australia



India's squad for 3 ODI matches vs Australia

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

India’s ODI squad vs Australia



𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘: Mr Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Mr Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI. — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

