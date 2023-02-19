IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Gets Out 'Stumped' For The First Time In His Test Career - WATCH

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team's former captain, is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the world, known for his remarkable batting skills and his ability to lead his team to victory. On Sunday, during the second Test match against Australia, Kohli for the first time in his Test career was dismissed stumped. The incident occurred in the 19th over of India's second innings when Kohli was attempting to advance at Todd Murphy's bowling.

IND vs AUS 2023, 2ND Test: Virat Kohli Wicket https://t.co/wJJQVV2nqt — Cricket Junkie (@JunkieCricket) February 19, 2023

On February 19, 2023, during the second Test match against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Kohli achieved yet another milestone by completing 25,000 international runs for India. Kohli is the sixth cricketer overall to register this record and the first player of the 21st century.

Kohli is only the second Indian on the list after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored a whopping 34,357 runs to his name. Kohli reached this feat in his 549th international innings, comprising 106 Tests, 271 ODIs, and 115 T20Is.

Kohli made his international debut in August 2008 and has since then become a crucial part of the Indian team. He is known for his consistency and has an impressive average of 50 or above in all three formats of the game. Kohli has scored 8,195 Test runs, 12,809 ODI runs, and 4,008 T20I runs, making him one of the most prolific run-scorers in international cricket.

India vs Australia

On Friday, during the match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored a total of 263 runs, with Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja each scoring a half-century. Mohammed Shami picked up four wickets, while Jadeja and Ashwin took three wickets apiece.

India, in response, managed to put up only 262 runs on the scoreboard, with Axar Patel making a significant contribution of 74 runs.

During the second innings, India's bowlers performed brilliantly, as they dismissed Australia for just 113 runs. Jadeja took an impressive seven-wicket haul, and Ashwin picked up three wickets. Among the Australian batters, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were the only ones to put up a decent score of 42 and 35 runs, respectively, while the rest of the team was dismissed for single-digit scores.

In India's second innings, Rohit Sharma (31) and Virat Kohli (20) were major contributors apart from Pujara, who scored an unbeaten 31 off 74 balls to help India win by 6 wickets. Jadeja was named the player of the match for the second time in a row.

Image: Twitter