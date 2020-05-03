Gautam Gambhir Says Rohit Sharma Is A Better ODI Batsman Than Kohli, Justifies His Reason

Gautam Gambhir reckons that Rohit Sharma is ahead of his Indian team-mate and skipper Virat Kohli in the 50-overs format as a batsman. Rohit has three ODI double centuries and is the only player to hold that record to date. Meanwhile, his highest score of 264 that he had scored against Sri Lanka at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual score in One Day cricket.

Kohli, on the other hand, has 43 ODI centuries and is just seven tons away from surpassing his idol and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

'White-ball cricket is all about impact': Gambhir

During a recent interview, Gautam Gambhir went on to say that for him white-ball cricket is all about impact. He then mentioned that Virat will end up getting many more runs than Rohit, and the 'Run Machine' is among the greatest right now. However, he said that his limited-overs deputy has an edge over him because of the impact that the stylish opening batsman has.

The 2011 World Cup winner also went on to reveal that Sharma is the best white-ball cricketer in the world at the moment and also said that even though the 'Hitman' is not the greatest overall but is the best at the moment. Justifying why Rohit is an impactful batsman, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner added that the Mumbai batsman is the only player to have hit 3 ODI double hundreds and five tons in a single edition of the ODI World Cup (World Cup 2019).

He further added that the Mumbai Indians skipper is the only player who as he gets past the three-figure mark every time, people say that he missed a double century.

Gambhir hails Harbhajan & Kumble

During the interview, Gambhir went on to say that with DRS technology, Anil Kumble would have ended up with 900 wickets and Harbhajan with 700 scalps. He also mentioned that many of the spinners' leg-before decisions on front-foot were missed (the umpires having misjudged the length of the ball when pitched).

Meanwhile, he also went on to add that if Bhajji had taken seven wickets against South Africa at Cape Town and had those two world-class spinners bowled on rank-turners, then the opposition would not even be able to reach the three-figure mark.

(Image Courtesy: AP)