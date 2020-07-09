BCCI CEO Rahul Johri Asked To Quit With Immediate Effect By Top Officials

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation in February has been now officially asked by senior BCCI officials to quit with immediate effect for "leaking confidential Board information."

A BCCI source, on condition of anonymity, told Republic TV, "We have received a series of complaints against him ranging from misconduct to leaking of extremely confidential matters. This is not acceptable at any cost. He had resigned earlier but we had given opportunity. But not anymore. Financial matters are kept confidential. It is a serious lapse that cannot be excused. We expect highest levels of confidentiality when any bid takes place in an organisation. We have a sent mail asking him to quit as his earlier resignation has been accepted by the Board."

The immediate trigger for asking him to quit comes after he had reportedly leaked financial tender information with regards to team sponsorship.

"There was a huge uproar within BCCI over his alleged sexual misconduct with a staff member and was asked to undergo gender sensitisation. But this was bound to happen it was just a matter of time," the BCCI official observed.

