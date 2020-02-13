BCCI Commentator Slammed For 'Every Indian Should Speak Hindi' Rant In Ranji Trophy Game

Sushil Doshi, an on-air commentator during the ongoing Ranji Trophy game between Karnataka and Baroda, sparked controversy when he said that 'Every Indian should speak Hindi'. His statement came during Baroda’s second innings when the on-air commentators were talking about Sunil Gavaskar’s commentary.

Ranji Trophy: BCCI commentator slammed for comments in Karnataka game

His comment kicked up a storm on social media with several fans questioning his statement. Fans took to the micro-blogging site and criticised him. Some went as far as asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his sacking.

Did this lunatic commentator just say “Every Indian should know Hindi” ? What on earth do you think you’re ⁦@BCCI⁩ ? Stop imposing Hindi and disseminating wrong messages. Kindly atone. Every Indian need not know Hindi #StopHindiImposition #RanjiTrophy #KARvBRD pic.twitter.com/thS57yyWJx — Ramachandra.M/ ರಾಮಚಂದ್ರ.ಎಮ್ (@nanuramu) February 13, 2020

For the uninitiated, here you go again: India DOES NOT have a national language, and you can't impose a language or a culture on anyone. If you still do have any doubts, read up on the Constitution and not lousy WhatsApp forwards #StopHindiImposition #RanjiTrophy #KARvBRD https://t.co/Iwv37kW1yA — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) February 13, 2020

I hear from my friends that the commentators in the #KARvBDA match are trying to impose Hindi? Quoting " Hindustan mein sabko Hindi seekhna hai, Hindi humara maatru bhasha hai"?

If this is true then you guys need to sack them right now. This is unacceptable! — Amrut Deshpande (@amrutd05) February 13, 2020

Karnataka vs Baroda Ranji Trophy live score

Baroda are now 60 runs ahead after conceding a 148-run first innings lead to Karnataka. Baroda were shot out for just 85 in their first attempt while Karnataka scored 233 to hand themselves a healthy lead. Baroda have now batted themselves back into the game on the back of Deepak Hooda’s gritty half-century. At stumps on Day 2, the Krunal Pandya-led side reached 208-5.

