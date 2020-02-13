The Debate
BCCI Commentator Slammed For 'Every Indian Should Speak Hindi' Rant In Ranji Trophy Game

Cricket News

Sushil Doshi, an on-air commentator during the ongoing Ranji Trophy, sparked controversy when he said that 'every Indian should speak Hindi'.

BCCI

Sushil Doshi, an on-air commentator during the ongoing Ranji Trophy game between Karnataka and Baroda, sparked controversy when he said that 'Every Indian should speak Hindi'. His statement came during Baroda’s second innings when the on-air commentators were talking about Sunil Gavaskar’s commentary.

Ranji Trophy: BCCI commentator slammed for comments in Karnataka game

His comment kicked up a storm on social media with several fans questioning his statement. Fans took to the micro-blogging site and criticised him. Some went as far as asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his sacking.

Karnataka vs Baroda Ranji Trophy live score

Baroda are now 60 runs ahead after conceding a 148-run first innings lead to Karnataka. Baroda were shot out for just 85 in their first attempt while Karnataka scored 233 to hand themselves a healthy lead. Baroda have now batted themselves back into the game on the back of Deepak Hooda’s gritty half-century. At stumps on Day 2, the Krunal Pandya-led side reached 208-5.

