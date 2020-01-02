Ranji Trophy 2019: Indian Stars To Miss Upcoming Round Due To BCCI's 'workload Management'

The Ranji Trophy 2019-20 is currently underway. However, not many players from the national team are taking part in the ongoing edition. Test regular Mayank Agarwal, who represents Karnataka in India’s premier first-class tournament, will not be taking part in their next game against Mumbai. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who plays for Delhi, also did not play against Hyderabad after he was reportedly asked to rest by the Indian team management.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Indian stars to miss out on upcoming matches

Apart from the two cricketers, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube were also reportedly ‘advised rest’ by the medical team for Ranji Trophy 2019 matches. Earlier, both Iyer and Dube were slammed for not playing against Railways in spite of being available. The two cricketers represent Mumbai in the domestic set-up.

BCCI on player’s availability for Ranji Trophy 2019-20

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were asked to give their take on the player's rising boycott of Ranji Trophy 2019. A reliable source from the board said that the Indian cricket team's medical staff manages the workload of each player in the side. The only exceptions to the NBA-style workload management policy of the BCCI this season have been the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw, who have either been injured, banned or played just one format of the game for India this home season.

IND vs SL 2020

Meanwhile, India will now face Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20I series at home. The first match will be played on January 5 followed by second and third games on January 7 and 10 respectively. Virat Kohli will continue to lead India in the upcoming T20I series, which will also see Jasprit Bumrah making a return after sustaining an injury. Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube are also part of the 15-man squad for the limited-overs contests.

India’s T20 squad against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav,Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar#INDvSL — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2019

