BCCI Condoles Demise Of Team India Superfan Charulata Patel, Salutes Her Love For Cricket

Cricket News

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday morning, paid tribute to Team India superfan Charulata Patel, who passed away on January 13th

BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday morning, paid tribute to Team India superfan Charulata Patel, who passed away on January 13th. Her demise was confirmed by her family on her social media account and has since received many tributes. This comes after she had become famous at 2019's Cricket World Cup for being a constant at all of Team India's matches and celebrating with them whenever the chance arose.

Superfan's inspiration

In a tweet, BCCI said that India's "superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us." They prayed that her soul rests in peace.

Soon after, India's opener, Shikhar Dhawan also paid tributes and said, "RIP Charulata Patel Ji. will always remember your passion for the game. Thank you for your unconditional love and support."

Charulata Patel had caught everyone's admiration during the Cricket World Cup last summer and received lot of support and love for her passion for the game. She even got a chance to meet Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The former even wrote her a letter and gifted her match tickets for India vs Sri Lanka at Leeds. In the letter, the Indian captain had written, "It is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family. Lots of Love and regards."

In an interview with ANI during the World Cup, she had said that she was present at Lords when India lifted the World Cup in 1983 under Kapil Dev as well."

 

