BCCI Confirms Postponement Of India's Home Limited-overs Series Against Eng Till Early '21

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed that Team India's home limited-overs series against England has been postponed until early 2021. The national cricket board had also posted the same on their official Twitter handle as well.

In the press release that was issued by the BCCI, it was stated that the BCCI and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have both confirmed the postponement of the bilateral limited-overs series between India and England until early 2021. The series was originally scheduled in the ICC Future Tours Programme for late September to early October. This decision has been taken owing to the present COVID-19 situation in India.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that BCCI and ECB are in consultation with a view to confirming the 2021 schedules for an all-formats England men’s tour to India to run from late January to late March and for India’s Test tour to England due in the summer of 2021. The two teams will be locking horns in a five-match Test series from January to March next year and as per reports, the second Test match will be played at the renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad which has a seating capacity of 1,10,000.

'The BCCI and ECB are working closely': Jay Shah

“The BCCI and ECB are working closely to finalise the day-wise schedule as we move towards the resumption of cricket. The India-England series is one of the most anticipated contests in world cricket. The two teams compete hard on the field and provide some riveting moments. I am pleased with the way BCCI and ECB have managed the situation. The rescheduled tour is also being redesigned in a way to accommodate both red and white-ball format and will now be a comprehensive one,” said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

“Now that we have clarity regarding the postponement of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it enables us to work with other Boards to progress the vital task of optimising the international schedules in the challenging circumstances that we have all been having to address with the COVID-19 pandemic.

International cricket between India and England is a highlight of the cricketing calendar and we look forward to working with BCCI to firm-up the schedules for these eagerly anticipated tours as soon as possible,” said Tom Harrison who is the Chief Executive Officer of ECB.