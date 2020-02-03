BCCI Faces CA, ECB And ICC Roadblock For Super Series 2021: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently proposed to host a four-nation Super Series involving India, England, Australia and a fourth team slated for 2021. However, the plan has hit an unexpected barrier with reservations from Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Ground (ECB). According to a leading media portal, a BCCI official said that the plans for the Super Series will have to wait for the time being.

MUST WATCH: #TeamIndia relish the 5-0 series sweep 🇮🇳🇮🇳



Post-win scenes from Tauranga - by @rajalarora and the fielding coach @coach_rsridhar



Full Video here 👉👉 https://t.co/58zo6gUOMv pic.twitter.com/ozPNd6nSem — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2020

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Gives An Epic Response When Asked About His Current BCCI Team

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI faces hindrance for Super Series

The BCCI official revealed that the Indian board had talks with ECB officials in December 2019 and with CA members in January 2020. Without stating the exact reservations, the BCCI official said that there needs to be some sorting to do before going ahead with the proposal and the process can take quite some time.

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Hails Sourav Ganguly On His New Appointment As BCCI Head

According to media reports, it is being said that both CA and ECB have raised doubts over the tournament because of an already packed international cricketing calendar. BCCI and the other boards will also be requiring official approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to greenlit the competition.

Also Read | BCCI Prez Sourav Ganguly: 'Will Make Sure We Get Our Due From ICC'

While speaking with the reporters, Australian head coach Justin Langer acknowledged the current state of tight cricketing scheduled worldwide. He remained optimistic in his statement by hoping that the right officials will negotiate and come to a mutually beneficial conclusion for the proposed tournament.

Auckland will host a bumper opening weekend at Eden Park, before the focus shifts to matches in Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga and Dunedin and Christchurch.



Full #CWC21 match schedule to be released in March 👀 pic.twitter.com/KnlzllGK3G — ICC (@ICC) January 23, 2020

Also Read | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Talks About The ICC And Cricket In India