BCCI Faces CA, ECB And ICC Roadblock For Super Series 2021: Report

Cricket News

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly-proposed four-nation Super Series involving India, England and Australia came to a halt after reservations from CA and ECB.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently proposed to host a four-nation Super Series involving India, England, Australia and a fourth team slated for 2021. However, the plan has hit an unexpected barrier with reservations from Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Ground (ECB). According to a leading media portal, a BCCI official said that the plans for the Super Series will have to wait for the time being.

Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI faces hindrance for Super Series

The BCCI official revealed that the Indian board had talks with ECB officials in December 2019 and with CA members in January 2020. Without stating the exact reservations, the BCCI official said that there needs to be some sorting to do before going ahead with the proposal and the process can take quite some time.

According to media reports, it is being said that both CA and ECB have raised doubts over the tournament because of an already packed international cricketing calendar. BCCI and the other boards will also be requiring official approval from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to greenlit the competition.

While speaking with the reporters, Australian head coach Justin Langer acknowledged the current state of tight cricketing scheduled worldwide. He remained optimistic in his statement by hoping that the right officials will negotiate and come to a mutually beneficial conclusion for the proposed tournament.

Published:
COMMENT
