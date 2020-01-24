Sourav Ganguly Gives An Epic Response When Asked About His Current BCCI Team

Sourav Ganguly gave a very good answer when he was asked about the members of his Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) team. It so happened that during an interview with a news channel, Ganguly was asked who the Tendulkar, Dravid, and Kumble of his BCCI team are to which he replied that everyone is.

The former Indian skipper said that both Jay Shah (BCCI secretary) and Arun Dhumal (BCCI treasurer) are there. He also added that all of them work together. At the same time, Ganguly also added that it is very difficult to say who is Tendulkar, Dravid or Kumble and that are very good friends and have all come from different backgrounds. The reigning BCCI President then added that Arun Dhumal runs a school, Jay Shah is a businessman while he is from the cricketing background.

READ: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul power India to a comfortable 6-wicket win in the 1st T20

WATCH: Martin Guptill takes an absolute ripper to get rid of a well-set Virat Kohli

Ganguly Refuses To Comment On Dhoni Omission From BCCI Contracts

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had refused to comment on MS Dhoni's omission from the annual central contract list amid fresh speculation on the future of the World Cup-winning former captain. While Dhoni has been left out due to not playing any cricket for six months, it can't be ruled out that he can still be in the mix as far as World T20 in Australia is concerned.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday refused to comment on MS Dhoni's omission from the annual central contract list amid fresh speculation on the future of the World Cup-winning former captain. While Dhoni has been left out due for not playing any cricket for six months, it can't be ruled out that he can still be in the mix as far as World T20 in Australia is concerned.

'Can't comment on this': Ganguly

"I can't comment on this," Ganguly said in his straightforward response on Dhoni's omission from the BCCI's annual player retainership for 2019-20. The iconic former captain has been out of action since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July last year. He started training with his state team Jharkhand from last Thursday with an eye on IPL comeback for Chennai Super Kings.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah gives India massive headache after twisting ankle during NZ vs IND T20I

READ: MS Dhoni will walk away from cricket without creating much fuss: Suresh Raina

(Image Courtesy: PTI)