BCCI Issues 2nd Medical Update On Rishabh Pant, Says Indian Player 'will Undergo Surgery'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday issued an update on Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper-batsman was airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment. Pant was involved in a car accident last week following which he was admitted to the Max hospital in Dehradun. On Wednesday, the BCCI made arrangements to shift Pant to Mumbai, where he will be under the direct supervision of doctors at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute.

BCCI issues update on Pant's health

The BCCI has said that Pant will undergo surgery at the hospital in Mumbai and will continue to be monitored by the Team India medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India have made all the necessary arrangements to shift India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant to Mumbai. Rishabh, who is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a car accident on 30th December, will be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance," the statement read.

"He will be admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute and will be under the direct supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Head - the Centre for Sports Medicine, and Director - Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service at the hospital. Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," the statement added.

"The Board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," the statement concluded.

Pant's car collided with the divider on NH-58 near Manglaur and rolled over multiple times before catching fire. The accident happened at around 5:30 am. Pant was going to Roorkee from Delhi to meet his relatives and was alone in his car when the accident occurred. Pant is said to have smashed the windscreen of his car to escape before the vehicle blew up in flames. According to the police, Pant fell asleep behind the wheel which caused the accident.

