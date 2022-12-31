BCCI Names Team India's Top Performers In ODI, T20I And Test Cricket In 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday named Team India's top performers in 2022 in all three formats of the game. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah have been picked as India's top performers in red-ball cricket, while Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj have been named the country's top performers in the 50-over format. Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been listed as India's best players in T20 Internationals for 2022.

How they performed in 2022?

Rishabh Pant has been named India's top Test batsman in 2022 thanks to his 680 runs in seven matches at an average of 61.81. He also has four fifties and two centuries to his name. Meanwhile, Bumrah has been named the top Test bowler for taking 22 wickets in five matches, which also includes two five-wicket hauls.

In One-Day Internationals, Shreyas Iyer has been named the best batter for India in 2022 courtesy of 724 runs in 17 matches. Iyer scored the runs at an average of 55.69, including six half-centuries and one century. Mohammed Siraj has been named the best bowler in the format this year as he took 24 wickets in 15 matches.

Suryakumar Yadav took the best Indian batsman's award in T20 Internationals in 2022 as he scored a record 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56. He scored a whopping nine centuries and two hundreds in the format. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the best bowler in the format as he picked up 37 wickets in 32 matches.

Image: AP/BCCI