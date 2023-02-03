BCCI Issues Statement On Indian Cricketer's Retirement: 'Congratulations On Your Career'

BCCI has congratulated Joginder Sharma on his career for India as the right-arm pacer has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 39-year-old can be regarded as one of the catalysts in India's famous T20 World Cup triumph in 2007. Joginder only played 4 ODIs and 4 T20Is in his brief Indian career.

BCCi took to Twitter to heartily congratulate Joginder Sharma as he decided to hang up his boots. The statement read: "A member of #TeamIndia’s triumphant 2007 ICC World Twenty20 Championship side! Congratulations on your cricketing career and best wishes for the road ahead, Joginder Sharma."

A member of #TeamIndia’s triumphant 2007 ICC World Twenty20 Championship side! 👏 👏



Congratulations on your cricketing career and best wishes for the road ahead, @MJoginderSharma 👍 👍 https://t.co/ZJFOSoVnbX — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2023

Designated as a DSP in Haryana Police, Joginder earlier posted on his social media account to announce that he is retiring from all forms of cricket. “Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana Government.”

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”

Joginder Sharma's career

Joginder didn't don the blue jersey for a long time as he accumulated only a total of eight matches in all formats. But his most memorable moment came when Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed him the responsibility to defend a paltry 13 runs in the final over. The bowler didn't disappoint as a loose shot from former Pakistan batsman Misbah-ul-Haq saw the Men in Blue erupt in sheer joy as they lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup. This match also proved to be his last match as the bowler didn't manage to play for the Indian team again.