Joginder Sharma Announces Retirement: A Look At India's 2007 T20 World Cup Hero's Career

India fast bowler Joginder Sharma, now a DSP in the Haryana Police, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket today after playing 4 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 4 T20 Internationals (T20Is) for Team India. Joginder played his last match against Pakistan in the final of the 2007 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

Joginder announced his retirement on his Twitter account and wrote, “Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana Government.”

Joginder added, “I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”

Key highlights of Joginder's career

Joginder Sharma made his International debut for Team India in 2004 against Bangladesh and from then he played 4 T20Is and 4 ODIs for Team India.

Joginder gained the attention of the Indian selectors when he dismissed top Indian batsmen like Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh.

The Rohtak-born all-rounder performed really well in his first Ranji match by picking 11 wickets and scoring 81 runs against Madhya Pradesh in the 2002/03 Ranji Trophy season.

Joginder finished his debut season with 24 wickets at a bowling average of 17.41 and 280 runs at a batting average of 46.66.

Joginder Sharma again performed really well in a Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha in 2004/05 where he picked up 14 wickets in the match and also scored 2 successive centuries that season. Joginder ended his 2004/05 Ranji Trophy season with 36 wickets and also scored 472 runs.

Joginder's rise in career came when he was selected for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007 and he put in a brilliant bowling performance in the final against Pakistan. Joginder dismissed Misbah Ul Haq in the final over and proved to be Team India's hero in the final.

Joginder was also part of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and was a part of the team from 2008 to 2012.

Joginder didn't play any match for Team India after the 2007 T20 World final and was given a job as a Deputy Superintendent in the Haryana Police for his achievements in the T20 World Cup.

Joginder also met with a road accident in 2011 and still, came back after his injuries and continued giving his services to Haryana Police.

Joginder Sharma might not have played a lot of matches for India but he etched his name in the hearts of Indian cricket fans after his heroics in the last over of the 2007 T20 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered.