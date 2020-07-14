BCCI Likely To Make Changes In India's 2020-21 Schedule Due To COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to shut down all cricketing activities in compliance with the norms of nationwide lockdown. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) halted worldwide cricketing affairs in March, with the ongoing England vs West Indies Test series ending a four-month hiatus of international cricket. The coronavirus pandemic impacted Team India schedule for a home series against South Africa in March, and according to reports, the disruption in the India cricket schedule is likely to cause a ripple effect in their subsequent proposed matches as well.

Impact of coronavirus pandemic on BCCI and India cricket schedule

According to a report by The Times of India, the BCCI is looking to make altercation in the entire impending 2020-21 India cricket schedule going forward. As per sources close to the publication, the BCCI cannot do anything without the permission of the Indian government amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, recent tracking development suggests that the cricketing ecosystem is likely to change by August, i.e. just in time for players to assemble in Bangalore for a National Cricket Academy (NCA) training camp.

The sources also spoke about the now-postponed Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, which was originally intended to launch on March 29. It is reported that if IPL 2020 takes place sometime later this year, the cricketers will have to report to their franchises 21 days prior to the tournament. The BCCI is likely to take a call on IPL 2020 once the International Cricket Council (ICC) makes their stance clear on the proposed T20 World Cup in Australia scheduled for October and November.

Possible changes to be made by BCCI to India cricket schedule

Team India schedule for the 2020-21 season includes a limited-overs series in South Africa in August. The tour will be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is against England at home in September. The T20 World Cup in October is likely to be cancelled by the ICC after Cricket Australia’s repeated reluctance in staging the event.

The sources said that according to a new India cricket schedule for 2020-21, home series against England is likely to be entirely shifted to January-February next year. Among the possible changes to be made by the BCCI, the cricket body may prepare a schedule which sees England playing three Tests instead of five in favour of 10 ODI and T20I matches (five each). The BCCI will also revise a schedule for IPL 2020 by taking up the T20 World Cup window in a way which allows Team India's schedule going ahead with the hectic Australian tour in November and December.

Image credit: BCCI Twitter