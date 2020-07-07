IPL 2020 To Be Held Abroad Only As Last Resort Option: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

With IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, speculation has been rife on when IPL 2020 will be held. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, while speaking to Mayank Agrawal recently on a chat show, said that the next 3-4 months will be tough, providing no new details on when the IPL 2020 can be held. After the BCCI President’s comments, Arun Singh Dhamal, the BCCI’s treasurer has now given an update on the IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 to go abroad only as last resort: BCCI treasurer

Speaking to Reuters on Tuesday, Arun Singh Dhamal revealed the BCCI will only consider holding IPL 2020 abroad as the last resort option. The BCCI treasurer said that the IPL may be held abroad if there’s no way to hold the popular tournament in India. Arun Singh Dhamal was also confident about holding the IPL in India, saying that the board will think of India first when it comes to choosing a destination.

The BCCI treasurer also revealed that the board will take a call in the next IPL Governing Council meeting. While concluding, the BCCI treasurer said that everybody is under pressure because of the uncertainty.

Uncertainty around T20 World Cup hurting IPL 2020 plans

This is not the first time Arun Singh Dhamal has talked about the IPL 2020 edition. Recently, while speaking to AFP, the BCCI treasurer expressed his displeasure at the amount of time the ICC was taking regarding deciding the future of the T20 World Cup. The ICC had earlier said that the body will make a decision on the T20 World Cup in July. However, no date has been announced for the same yet. Speaking about the situation, Dhumal said that the BCCI was already planning for the IPL 2020 and is looking for a window to host the tournament.

New Zealand offers to host IPL

Amidst uncertainty about the location of IPL 2020, New Zealand has become the latest country to offer to host the IPL. With news of New Zealand offers to host IPL coming to light, it becomes the 3rd country to offer to host the tournament to the BCCI. The United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka have offered to host IPL 2020 in the past. The IPL has been held overseas twice in its history, once in South Africa in 2009 and another time a part of the 2014 edition was held in UAE. Speaking about the proposals, the BCCI Treasurer revealed that the proposal have been sent in case the board wants to organize IPL 2020 overseas.

Speaking on Mayank Agarwal’s show #DadaOpensWithMayank, Sourav Ganguly had hinted that the IPL may have to be taken overseas. Sourav Ganguly had said that the people will have to bear with the current situation. Sourav Ganguly also said that he expects life to return back to normal only once a COVID-19 vaccine is out in the market.

