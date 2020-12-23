BCCI Members Play Friendly Game Before 89th AGM, Ganguly Turns Back Clock With Unbeaten 50

Just a day before the BCCI's 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad, members of the apex cricket board in India engaged in a friendly match at the Motera stadium. The two teams led by - interim President Sourav Ganguly and interim Secretary Jay Shah - locked horns on Wednesday in a match that also featured former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin. Shah-led Secretary XI managed to pull off a victory by 28 runs.

The match witnessed Sourav Ganguly get back into his groove as he opened the batting for his side and also went on to notch up an unbeaten half-century. The former Indian skipper also picked up a wicket as he bowled his counterpart Jay Shah for a duck.

Shah's XI while batting first notched up 128/3 as Jaydev Shah top-scored with an unbeaten 38. Mohammad Azharuddin retired hurt after smashing 37 off 22 balls. Skipper Jay Shah stole the show with his bowling capabilities as he bagged two wickets and gave away 39 runs. He could have had his third wicket as well, but, Ganguly's catch was dropped in the field.

READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly May Face Grilling On Own Sponsorships At Board's Dec 24 AGM

READ | Legal Notice Sent To Restrain BCCI AGM; Probe Against President Ganguly & Secy Shah Sought

BCCI to hold 89th AGM at Motera

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to conduct its Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad tomorrow. This will be the national cricket board's 89th AGM. The BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has informed the state bodies on Tuesday that Motara's Sardar Patel Stadium will be the venue of the meeting. There will be RT-PCR tests on December 22 and the results will arrive on the 23rd keeping an eye on the safety protocols.

The AGM was earlier postponed due to the global pandemic. Some interesting matters such as cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, the 2021 World Cup & more are likely to be tabled in the AGM.

BCCI's stand on the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games is one of the primary matters on the agenda at the AGM alongside the appointment of a BCCI representative to ICC. Approval on the inclusion of two new teams in the Indian Premier League is also listed in the agenda while the BCCI will also look into the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be hosted by India.

READ | Manjrekar Pitches Cheteshwar Pujara To Replace Shaw As Opener To Make His 'life Easier'

READ | Lyon Expects India To 'come Out Firing' Post Adelaide Rout, Says 'have Plans For Pujara'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.