BCCI President Sourav Ganguly May Face Grilling On Own Sponsorships At Board's Dec 24 AGM

It has been learned that the members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are expected to ask some tough questions to the reigning board president Sourav Ganguly during the national cricket board's 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, December 24.

As per sources, the former Indian skipper will be questioned on his advertising contracts.

Here are those five tough questions that Ganguly will have to answer during the AGM:

How many brands have Ganguly signed up for after becoming president of the BCCI – which is an honorary role – as opposed to the brands he was associated with before October 2019?

Of those brands, how many are direct rivals of BCCI's own sponsors?

How does it augur for the Board when the president of the BCCI has been seen asking fans to embrace a fantasy league?

Even though the fantasy leagues are an accepted platform, are there proprietary issues that BCCI needs to look at more objectively?

Does the constitution allow an office-bearer of the BCCI to earn from the cricket ecosystem and BCCI's own partners or their rivals while occupying an honorary position?

READ: BCCI To Conduct Its 89th AGM In Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium On December 24

BCCI AGM to be held in Ahmedabad

The national cricket board's 89th AGM will be conducted at Motera's Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. This was officially confirmed by the current BCCI Secretary Jay Shah last week. There will be RT-PCR tests on December 22 and the results will arrive on the 23rd keeping an eye on the safety protocols. The AGM was earlier postponed due to the global pandemic.

In the mail, accessed by ANI, the secretary wrote: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, 24th December 2020. The Office Bearers have decided that the crucial meeting will take place at Ahmedabad's Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera."

"As you are aware that our long-drawn battle against COVID-19 has not ended yet, the BCCI medical team has chalked out a detailed plan for everyone's safety and wellbeing. While we gather to take stock of the season gone by and look at the road ahead, it is important that we don't let our guard down. The pandemic has unleashed unprecedented challenges but we have done our best to ride this tide. With your unflinching support and cooperation, we were able to pull off a tournament of the magnitude of the IPL. Time has now come to get back on our feet and resume our cricketing operations at home. I firmly believe that with discussion and dialogue, we will be able to turn the corner," it read.

READ: Rajeev Shukla Clarifies Rahul Dravid Won't Be Sent To Australia Post India's Adelaide Loss

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.