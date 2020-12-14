BCCI Non-committal On Rohit Sharma's Place In Playing XI For Tests In Australia?

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma cleared the fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after a three-week rehabilitation spell due to a hamstring injury. The BCCI had issued a statement stating that Rohit had been tested for batting, fielding and running between the wickets at the NCA and that the medical team was satisfied with the Hitman's physical fitness.

Rohit Sharma to work on endurance while under quarantine

The right-hander left for Sydney from Mumbai via Dubai on Sunday and is set to begin a 14-day hard quarantine outside of India's current bio-secure bubble. According to the statement. Rohit will be reassessed by the medical teams after the completion of his quarantine period to determine his selection for the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The Indian opener has been provided a detailed programme to follow for the two weeks he will be quarantined for.

If everything goes well, Rohit will be available for selection for India's last two Tests of the four-match series. There are still doubts about whether Rohit will come out match-fit after the 14-day quarantine period. However, the eight-day gap between the second and third Test has encouraged the BCCI to include Rohit in India squad for Australia Tests 2020.

The official statement from the BCCI has put a full stop to all the chaos surrounding Rohit's fitness and availability for the Test series, something which had left even Indian captain Virat Kohli perplexed. Rohit was left out of the tour after he picked up a hamstring injuring during the Dream11 IPL. The explosive batsman then rested for four matches before making a comeback for the Mumbai franchise and leading them to a record fifth IPL title.

After the IPL, the BCCI decided to rest Rohit from the limited-overs series against Australia to ensure that he recovers quickly and is available for the last two Tests. Meanwhile, India currently have several options when it comes to openers. However, Rohit's return will strengthen the team's batting as well has leadership after Kohli's return to India for the birth of his first child.

India squad for Australia Tests 2020

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

