BCCI President Clarifies Stance Over 1983 WC Team's Joint Statement On Wrestlers Protest

The Wrestlers' protest has created a stir as led by Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, the protesting wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers accused Brij Bhushan of sexually exploiting women wrestlers. Earlier, the 1983 World Cup-winning team issued a statement extending their support towards the wrestlers.

Roger Binny distances himself from the 1983 World Cup team's statement

Led by former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, the 1983 World Cup-winning team issued a joint statement. The statement read, "The wrestlers are the people who have brought a lot of glory to the country. They have won a lot of medals. At the moment, they are fighting a case and the government should listen to them and solve the problem as soon as possible."

"We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard-earned medals into river Ganga. Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination, and grit and are not only their own but the nation's pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail."

But now, in a major twist, BCCI president and former Indian cricketer Roger Binny has distanced himself from the statement. As reported by PTI, the former Indian bowler revealed, "Contrary to some media reports, I would like to clarify that I have not issued any statement regarding the current situation of the wrestlers’ protest.

"I believe that the competent authorities are working on resolving the issue. As a former cricketer, I believe that sports should not be mixed with politics."

PTI also reported that Kirti Azad, who took the initiative, sought approval only from Kapil and Madan Lal before issuing the statement.

With PTI inputs