See Pics | BCCI Uploads Images Of Virat Kohli And India Cricketers In New Jersey

The World Test Championship 2023 Final is almost around the corner as India are set to take on Australia in a coveted Test game next month. This is the second edition of the esteemed competition and the Indian team is the first side to secure a final berth in both occasions. Ahead of that final, BCCI have unravelled the Adidas kit which will make its debut in this one-off Test match.

BCCI's contract with Killer Jeans came to an end after the conclusion of India's home series against Australia pretty recently. The Indian Cricket Board roped in the German apparel giants on a multi-year contract and Virat Kohli and Co will be seen in the brand new kit in the Oval when they face the Aussies next month.

Indian players train in new Adidas kit on the eve of WTC final

BCCI shared pictures on social media where the likes of Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav were seen in a jovial mood before the much-anticipated clash. The sky blue hoodie seems to be a great fit as the men in blue will seek a winning start in their brand new jersey.

The hectic schedule of the Indian Premier League might have taken a heavy tolll on the Indian cricketers and players like Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami will join following the completion of the IPL final which was earlier postponed due to a continuous downpour in Ahmedabad.

#TeamIndia members begin their preparations for the #WTC23 at Arundel Castle Cricket Club. pic.twitter.com/2kvGyjWNF7 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 29, 2023

The black trousers with the iconic stripes of Adidas also seem to have gone down well with the Indian cricket fans who have lavished praises on the player. The official match jersey is yet to be revealed and it remains to be seen how BCCI and Adidas plan to unveil it before the epic clash.

Indian squad for WTC final

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav