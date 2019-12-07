BCCI President Ganguly Clears The Air About Alleged Rift With Coach Ravi Shastri

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly cleared the air about the alleged speculations of a rift with Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri and has rubbished the reports. Speaking at an event, Sourav Ganguly categorically denied any rift with Ravi Shastri and said that he refused to answer to these speculations. As Ganguly took charge of the BCCI as its President, rumours of an alleged rift between him and Shastri re-emerged following speculations loomed without being clarified.

Ganguly dismisses speculations of an alleged rift with Shastri

Ganguly dismissed any such rumours and said that the individual performance alone would determine if the person would retain the position or will be replaced. Citing his own example, Ganguly said that if the individual performed then he/she continued or else they would be replaced, just like how it happened to him. Further, Ganguly pointed out that a lot of rumours, leaks and speculations would arise but the focus should be on what was happening in the 22 yards on the field. Ganguly also called skipper Virat Kohli as the most important man in Indian cricket and that he will get all the support that was required to be successful. However, Ganguly said that performance would be demanded by the Board at the end of the day from the team, skipper and the coach.

"That's why these are called speculations. I don't have an answer to these questions," said Ganguly, dismissing the supposition.

'Life is about performance'

"T20 is about playing fearless cricket with freedom. Don't walk out there in the middle, playing for your place in the team," he said. Ganguly has made a smooth transition from a player to an administrator. He also battled conflict of interest charge for his multiple commitments. Ganguly said the clause is coming in the way of getting former cricketers on board for administrative roles."I am unable to get ex-cricketers on board because of the Conflict of Interest. (We need to deal with) Conflict of Interest with a lot of common sense. Someone like Sachin had to leave."It's got to be practical.

