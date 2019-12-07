Michael Vaughan Backs Graeme Smith, Urges Cricket South Africa To Put Him In Charge

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has said that his ex-South African counterpart Graeme Smith must be put in charge to ensure proper working and management of the country's cricket board i.e. Cricket South Africa (CSA).

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan expressed his concern by stating that what is happening to South Africa cricket is a real worry for the game. After calling South Africa a great sporting nation, the former English cricketer highlighted the national rugby team's World Cup triumph this year. At the same time, he also urged the 'Rainbow Nation' to not let the cricket team fade away and that it needs strong governance now. Vaughan concluded by saying that Graeme Smith must be put in charge.

What’s happening to South Africa cricket is a real worry for the game .. A great sporting nation .. Look what the Rugby team have just won .. Please don’t let the Cricket team fade away .. needs strong governance now .. @GraemeSmith49 must be put in charge .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 7, 2019

This was not the first instance where Michael Vaughan had backed his former counterpart for a role in the South African cricket board. Earlier, after Smith had withdrawn his interest from the role of the Director of Cricket of CSA, Vaughan came in Smith's support wrote it was a shame that Cricket South Africa (CSA) could not Graeme Smith a black canvas to get on with the role. Vaughan then admired Smith by saying that he is exactly what South African cricket needs.

Shame they couldn’t give you a blank canvas to get on with the role ... You are exactly what SA cricket needs ... https://t.co/RC07cfR51f — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 14, 2019

Last month, Graeme Smith had said that after he had interviewed for the CSA Director of Cricket role, he felt it necessary to confirm that he has unfortunately withdrawn his interest for the role. Smith also mentioned that he would have loved to take up the role then revealed what made him back out. He wrote that he has not developed the necessary confidence that he would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes. The former captain also added that his passion for the nation's cricketing fortunes remains steadfast before expressing his heartfelt best wishes to whomsoever taking up the role. Smith concluded by saying that he will continue to support the teams and give his advice and guidance whenever he can.

