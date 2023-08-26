BCCI President Roger Binny Likely To Travel To Pakistan On For Asia Cup: Reports

India will start their trip to the 2023 Asia Cup the following week. The Men in Blue's opening-round matchup will be against Pakistan on September 2. India's participation in the Asia Cup will continue with its last group match against Nepal. The tournament's final game will take place on September 17, 2023, before the squad departs for the ICC One-Day International World Cup in October.

BCCI President Binny and Vice President Shukla will witness the Asia Cup match in Lahore

In the first week of September, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and President Roger Binny are expected to travel to Lahore for an Asia Cup match. According to the reports, Insiders at the BCCI confirmed that the Indian Cricket Board had accepted a PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) invitation. Both Binny and Shukla anticipate attending the September 5 group-stage match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in their roles as board representatives.

Given that the BCCI had previously denied sending the national team to Pakistan due to security concerns, this development is very noteworthy. The PCB adopted the "hybrid model" as a result of this stance. This trip is notable since it is the first time BCCI executives have travelled to the neighbouring country since political tensions between the two nations erupted in 2012. There haven't been any bilateral series between the two nations since 2012.

Where will the BCCI officials travel first to watch the Asia Cup 2023?

Intriguing details about the impending travels of BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla have emerged while formal confirmation is still waiting. Reports claim that the two dignitaries are prepared for a trip that includes cricket matches in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

On September 3, they will travel to Pakistan via the Attari border after being present to witness the Indian team compete in Sri Lanka. This intriguing development comes after Zaka Ashraf, the head of the PCB, earlier turned down Jay Shah's invitation to attend an ICC conference in Durban.

In contrast, it appears that BCCI has changed its mind, as the reports stated: "The PCB had invited BCCI, and after consulting stakeholders, the board decided that the president and vice-president will be travelling to the neighbouring nation." This change coincides with the upcoming Asia Cup, which will feature three matches in Lahore and the remaining matches in Sri Lanka at stadiums in Pallekele and Colombo.